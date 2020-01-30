Animal Control Investigating After Possum Is Shot in Head

Someone shot a possum in the head in Newington and animal control is looking for information on whoever is responsible.

Newington Animal Control posted on Facebook that they found the possum on Dix Avenue Wednesday and it had been shot several times in the head with a pellet gun.

The pellets have been removed, a wildlife rehabilitator is caring for the injured animal and he is alive but fighting through his recovery.

01/30/2020 Possum update:We have been in contact with the Wildlife Rehabilitator caring for the injured possum we... Posted by Newington, CT. Animal Control on Thursday, January 30, 2020

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Newington Animal Control directly.