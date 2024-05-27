Animal control looking for owner of cat found in crate at Bristol park

A cat was found in a crate in Rockwell Park in Bristol on Sunday and animal control is asking anyone who knows who the cat belongs to contact them.
They said the cat was left in a small crate at the park and a patrol officer brought it to the animal control facility.
Animal control said the cat was frightened but is now safe.
They ask anyone who knows the cat's owner to call 860-584-3087.
