Animal control looks for owner of seriously neglected dog found in Meriden

By Angela Fortuna

Meriden Animal Control

Animal control officers are looking for the owner of a dog that was found seriously neglected in Meriden last week.

Meriden Animal Control-Saving Paws said a Yorkshire Terrier was found dragging a leash on Thorpe Avenue on Wednesday.

A woman brought him to the animal shelter after noticing that he was in serious need of medical attention.

Animal control said all four of the dog's legs were completely matted, and one of his front legs was badly hurt.

"This poor boy could only walk on three legs when he came in, and the smell of infection was overwhelming," animal control said.

Bloodwork shows that the dog has a severe infection that animal control says they are working to control.

The dog, who has been named Johnny Mac, also has a heart murmur and about two teeth left in his mouth.

"Despite all the pain and suffering little Johnny Mac has endured for what seems to be quite a long time, he is the friendliest little boy who just wants attention. He has a huge will to live and is doing very well so far," animal control said.

Desmond's Army is offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of whoever's responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Meriden Animal Control at 203-235-4179.

