Waterbury

Animal rescue group searches for puppies separated from nursing mother in Waterbury

By Amanda Pitts

NBC Universal, Inc.

An animal rescue organization is racing to find the puppies of a Pitbull found roaming a neighborhood in Waterbury.

The dog was found in the area of Lincoln Street, and was likely dumped after giving birth.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

BARC CT, an animal advocacy and rescue organization, fears the puppies were sold. They’re now offering a cash reward for just 24 hours to encourage the owners of the puppies to turn them over.

Thursday afternoon, BARC CT got some good news from someone who said she had five of the puppies, but the animal rescue believes there may be other puppies still out there.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“No questions asked. We just wanna find this mom’s puppies,” said Diana Urban, spokesperson for BARC CT. “These puppies are probably like 2 weeks old, so we are on a time crunch. If we don't find these puppies, unless they are being taken care of on a every two hour nursing basis, we're gonna lose them.”

The dog is being cared for by a foster family and will soon be checked out by a veterinarian.

“She's engorged. She wants to nurse her babies. She doesn't know where they are,” Urban added. “It would be really, really painful for her as she continues to produce milk and there's no place for it to go.”

Local

New Haven 10 mins ago

New Haven officials welcome students back in-person at Mauro Sheridan Elementary

Connecticut 23 mins ago

CT Department of Correction needs better bookkeeping, audit says

Neighbors came together to feed her and give her water. They worked to catch her, spending hours coaxing her out of a wooded area.

“It took them the whole night, but they finally did get her and she is now safe with them,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BARC CT through their email, ct.barc@gmail.com.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Waterbury police to ask if they are investigating, but we have not heard back from them.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us