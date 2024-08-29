Animal rescue group searches for puppies separated from nursing mother in Waterbury

An animal rescue organization is racing to find the puppies of a Pitbull found roaming a neighborhood in Waterbury.

The dog was found in the area of Lincoln Street, and was likely dumped after giving birth.

BARC CT, an animal advocacy and rescue organization, fears the puppies were sold. They’re now offering a cash reward for just 24 hours to encourage the owners of the puppies to turn them over.

Thursday afternoon, BARC CT got some good news from someone who said she had five of the puppies, but the animal rescue believes there may be other puppies still out there.

“No questions asked. We just wanna find this mom’s puppies,” said Diana Urban, spokesperson for BARC CT. “These puppies are probably like 2 weeks old, so we are on a time crunch. If we don't find these puppies, unless they are being taken care of on a every two hour nursing basis, we're gonna lose them.”

The dog is being cared for by a foster family and will soon be checked out by a veterinarian.

“She's engorged. She wants to nurse her babies. She doesn't know where they are,” Urban added. “It would be really, really painful for her as she continues to produce milk and there's no place for it to go.”

Neighbors came together to feed her and give her water. They worked to catch her, spending hours coaxing her out of a wooded area.

“It took them the whole night, but they finally did get her and she is now safe with them,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BARC CT through their email, ct.barc@gmail.com.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Waterbury police to ask if they are investigating, but we have not heard back from them.