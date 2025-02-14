Animal rescue in Killingly helps severely emaciated dog

A severely emaciated dog is being treated by an animal rescue in Killingly.

An animal control officer said it's the "worst case of malnutrition she's ever witnessed."

Passion 4 Paws, located in the Dayville section of town, rescued the dog from Waterbury Animal Control on Thursday.

They said the dog, who they've named Sheldon, is friendly but understandably scared.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The dog is scheduled to go to the vet to get essential care on Saturday.

Waterbury Animal Control shared the animal rescue's post on Facebook.

Anyone who would like to donate to Sheldon's recovery can do so here.