Animal Sanctuary to Honor Sandy Hook Victim Catherine Hubbard

On Wednesday, the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary broke ground on its permanent facilities in Newtown. Catherine was one of the young victims in the Sandy Hook tragedy.

By Briceyda Landaverde

NBC Universal, Inc.

“Fiercely determined, abundantly compassionate,” Jennifer Hubbard said.

These are just some of the words used to describe 6-year-old Catherine Violet Hubbard by her mother Jennifer.

“If Catherine were still gracing this earth, she most certainly would be the first to be here and the last to leave,” Hubbard said.

Wednesday marked ten years since the Sandy Hook tragedy. Catherine was among the 26 killed in 2012.

“It was a very tough day, tough weeks, tough months, tough years after, this community was hurting,” architect Peter Paulos said.

On Wednesday morning, there was a groundbreaking ceremony for the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary in Newtown.

Across 34 acres of land, there are plans to build a multi-purpose facility. It will include a library, a veterinary clinic, gardens, a barn and the first ever Living Building in Connecticut and the New York metro area, which means the sanctuary will create more energy than it uses.

NBC Connecticut

The design of the building will have hidden gems, all paying homage to Catherine.

“We’re going to put Catherine's artwork on wallpaper and put it in the elevator,” Paulos said.

At the center of the sanctuary building, there will be a spire topped with red terracotta tiles to signify her red hair and two walkways that represent her arms, welcoming all the grounds.

“This sanctuary is part of a journey of healing. It is the goal of this sanctuary to create a haven for animals and humans,” Republican Fairfield Sen. Tony Hwang said. 

Hubbard said 12/14 is always a difficult day, but over the last decade, she has witnessed how powerful and resilient the Newtown community is.

To date, the Catherine Violet Hubbard Foundation has found homes for over 1,100 animals.

“Catherine's passion was animals, they were her cause and I'm just so glad to see it in its fullness and richness,” Hubbard said.

Organizers hope the multi-purpose facility is up and running by next December. The foundation is looking for more funding and volunteers. For information on how you can help, click here.

