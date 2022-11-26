Annual Holiday Festivities Underway in Branford

With Thanksgiving all wrapped up, it’s now time to start the countdown to Christmas.

Cities and towns all across Connecticut are holding tree lightings and parades to kick off the festive season.

If you’re looking for a place to see a Christmas tree light up in Connecticut, Branford would certainly be among the top places for that, as they’re about to kick off the festivities soon with holiday music blasting.

This is an annual tradition in the town of Branford that has spanned more than two decades.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Not only will there be a tree lighting on the town green, but also a holiday parade on Main Street where a big crowd is expected to cheer on marching bands and floats that come by.

Earlier Saturday, the town encouraged people to help support shops and restaurants in the area as part of Small Business Saturday.

The parade will step off at 6:30 with the tree lighting happening at 7:15.