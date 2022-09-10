Annual PRIDE Fest Steps Off in Hartford

Trumbull Street in Hartford was filled with pride flags and hundreds of people dancing, all coming together to celebrate PRIDE Fest 2022.

The event is hosted by Connecticut Latinos Achieving Rights and Opportunities, also known as CLARO.

The president of CLARO, Charlie Ortiz, says over 7,000 people were in attendance and there was a little bit of fun for everyone, but there were also informational booths and vaccine stations where people could get the COVID-19 vaccine or the monkey pox vaccine.

Ortiz says today’s event is all about learning, celebrating, and unity.

“Being united, proud, the beauty that we have, and not to take for granted what we have earned,” said Ortiz.

“I mean after so long, after so many years of not having it, PRIDE Fest, it's amazing to once again gather to see people all together. I think it's amazing, the performances, the culture, everything all together, is beautiful,” Rey Figueroa of Massachusetts noted.