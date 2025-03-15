Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to Hartford

The St. Patrick's Day Parade is back in Hartford on Saturday which means thousands of people will march in the Capital City.

The parade started at 11 a.m. and afterwards, many people are expected to head to the local bars and restaurants to celebrate.

With many people out and drinking on Saturday, officials are urging everyone to practice being safe.

The Department of Transportation is warning people celebrating not to drink and drive and instead pick out a designated driver or use alternative methods of transportation.

It says this is one of the deadliest days on on our roads.

"All it takes is one bad decision to change and alter your life forever," said Stephen Panus, of Southport.

Road closures

The following roads are closed for the parade:

Capitol Avenue between Broad Street and Washington Street

Hungerford Street between Capitol Avenue and Russ Street

Oak Street between Capitol Avenue and Russ Street

Washington Street between Capitol Avenue and Buckingham Street

Trinity Street entire length Capitol Avenue exit ramp from I-84 East

Capitol Avenue between Broad Street and Main Street

Main Street between Buckingham Street and Church Street

Asylum Street between Main Street and Spruce Street

Ford Street entire length Conlin Whitehead Highway @ Columbus Blvd. Exit (exit ramp will be open)

Any roads that are closed for the parade are set to reopen around 3 p.m.