New London Man Arrested in Connection With Jan. 6 Capitol Riots

Another person from Connecticut has been charged in connection with the breach at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, NBC Connecticut Investigates has learned.

The US Attorney's Office confirmed that Jeremy Baouche, 24, appeared in federal district court in New Haven Wednesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to court documents, Baouche lives in New London, Connecticut and works for General Dynamics Electric Boat, which is a Department of Defense contractor. Baouche has secret security clearances as part of his job, authorities noted.

Authorities say Baouche can be seen in surveillance footage from the Capitol on January 6 wearing a leather jacket and carrying a megaphone.

On Baouche's work computer, investigators found a search history including topics like the inauguration, the U.S. Capitol building layout, guns, rifle scopes, Trump protests and other related topics, according to the court documents.

Baouche faces charges out of the Washington DC federal district court connected to disruptive conduct inside a restricted Capitol building, including entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Baouche was released on a $100,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear next Thursday in Washington, D.C.

For more coverage of the U.S Capitol Riot, click here.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.