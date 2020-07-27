Another Lawsuit Filed Over Fatal B-17 Crash at Bradley Airport

A third lawsuit was filed Monday against the operator of a vintage aircraft that crashed at Bradley Airport on October 2, 2019, killing seven people and injuring seven others.

The WWII-era B-17 crashed minutes after taking off from Bradley Airport and trying to return to the runway after the pilot reported experiencing in issue with one of the engines.

The plane was at Bradley Airport for the "Wings of Freedom Tour" sponsored by The Collings Foundation.

The suit echoes similar complaints as the two lawsuits that were filed in June.

It claims Collings did not have the "resources to monitor and inspect Collings’ flight operations on a regular ongoing basis” and ignored promises the foundation made to the Federal Aviation Administration.

In addition, it alleges that the foundation never provided instructions or assistance to the passengers on how to use seatbelts.

This lawsuit was filed on behalf of the family of David Broderick, Jr.

Family Photo

According to the lawsuit, Broderick was seated on the floor, despite the requirement that all passengers on board have an approved seat.

It says Broderick “suffered for an agonizing two hours” after the crash from a variety of injuries before his death.

The 56-year-old was a lifelong employee of Collins Aerospace in Windsor Locks and had a fond interest in WWII history.

His wife and sons told NBC Connecticut that Broderick took plane safety personal.

“He lived for making sure our military planes were safe. He worked on the C-130 Hercules. He worked on the MP 2000 Blade. And his biggest thing was making sure at the end of the day if any of the soldiers got on that plane, they came home safe,” said his eldest son J.D. Broderick of Wallingford, CT.

Now his family wants to make sure another family experiences the loss that they feel.

As they did in June, The Collings Foundation provided the same statement in response to questions for comment about this lawsuit:



"In order to obtain technical experience and expertise, the National Transportation Safety Board made The Collings Foundation a party to the pending accident investigation. In that role, the Foundation is prohibited, both by the Certification of Party Representative and by federal regulations, from commenting on this matter and disseminating information that is the subject of this investigation."