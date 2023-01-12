Ansonia

Ansonia Building Being Demolished After Asbestos Found Inside

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said there are plans to demolish a building in Ansonia after finding asbestos inside on Thursday.

DEEP said they found asbestos at the former Farrell building on North Main Street while responding to a reported oil spill.

Crews found asbestos flying into nearby train tracks and as a result, they'll have to demolish the building as a part of cleanup efforts.

DEEP said sheen spilled into the Naugatuck River after a nearby basement flooded at the former Brass Mill property. That building is currently undergoing foreclosure, officials said.

Sheen is described as a petroleum product from oil, but not actually oil itself, DEEP said. Spilt oil was contained to the basement of the building.

NBC Connecticut

Officials said they received a call from a citizen who said they saw a substance on the river and immediately responded.

Authorities say there's no hazard to the public and area drinking water has not been impacted.

People are being advised not to enter either building. Crews said there's evidence that people have snuck in and taken things, and doing so could result in serious injuries.

