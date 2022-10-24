Ansonia High School dismissed early Monday after a gas smell and school officials said they determined there was no gas leak and students were never in danger.

School officials said they received a report of a gas smell in the building and they informed the maintenance team, who reported a gas smell in the local residential area.

School officials said the fire department advised them to evacuate the building out of an abundance of caution.

Principal Paul Giansanti said in a message that he made the call to dismiss the school because they did not know how long students would be outside in the rain.

School officials determined there was no gas leak and students and staff were never in danger.