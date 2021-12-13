Ansonia High School in Lockdown Due to Threat

A threat has prompted a lockdown at Ansonia High School on Monday.

District officials said the school is in lockdown while a threat is investigated. Police officers are at the school.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Authorities have not released details about what the threat said, but said the high school was the subject of the threat. At this time, police said the threat is unsubstantiated.

Students at the high school are being dismissed early.

Officers are expected to be at other schools in Ansonia out of an abundance of caution, police said.

Threats at several schools in multiple cities and towns across Connecticut have prompted lockdowns in recent weeks.