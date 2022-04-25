Ansonia Police Arrest Suspect in July 2021 Crash That Injured 3

Ansonia police made an arrest Monday in a July 2021 crash that injured three people, including an infant and a pedestrian.

Police say 49-year-old Roland Collier was the driver who sped away from an officer and caused the crash.

Police said the incident began just before 2 p.m. when a patrol officer tried to stop a silver Audi on North Main Street at Liberty Street. The Audi did not stop, according to police, and instead sped toward the intersection of North Main and Third streets in the wrong travel lane. The officer did not chase the car, according to police.

At the intersection, the Audi hit another vehicle that was trying to turn left onto Third Street. The Audi then went onto the sidewalk and hit a pedestrian, a fire hydrant and a tree.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries to her head, arm, and leg.

The driver of the other vehicle and an infant who was in the car were both taken to the hospital for evaluation. Two other people in that vehicle were treated on the scene.

Police said Collier and a passenger both fled the scene. That passenger has yet to be identified, police said.

Collier was arrested in Massachusetts on unrelated charges shortly after the crash and has remained there in custody until today, according to police.

He is charged with first-degree assault, reckless driving, engaging in pursuit, evading responsibility, first-degree reckless endangerment, and third-degree criminal mischief.

He was held on $70,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Derby Superior Court Tuesday.