Ansonia Police Ask for the Public's Help on 3rd Anniversary of Vanessa Morales Disappearance

Police are asking for the public's help finding Vanessa Morales, the little girl who went missing three years ago after her mother was found murdered in their Ansonia home.

Friday marks the third anniversary of the little girl's disappearance and police are renewing their plea for anyone who knows anything to come forward.

Morales was 14 months old when she disappeared three years ago and she's still missing. A $10,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to finding her.

Connecticut State Police

Ansonia police responded to the home where Vanessa and her mother lived on Dec. 2, 2019, to check on 43-year-old Christine Holloway after she didn’t show up for work and found her body. Officials said she had been beaten to death.

Police later arrested Jose Morales, Holloway’s boyfriend and Vanessa’s father, and charged him with the murder of Holloway and tampering with evidence. He's pleaded not guilty.

Ansonia police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had released an age-enhanced photo of Vanessa. She would be four years old today.

"The disappearance is still an active investigation, and we continue to ask the public for assistance in locating Vanessa or any information that will lead to determining what happened to Vanessa," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about Vanessa is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or the FBI at 203-503-5555. Anonymous tips can also be left by clicking here.