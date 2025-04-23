Ansonia police continue search for Vanessa Morales

A day after a jury found Jose Morales guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Christine Holloway, in the couple's Ansonia apartment in 2019, Ansonia police are thanking those jurors for their verdict.

The jury found Morales guilty of murder and tampering with evidence Tuesday after 10 days of a trial in which Morales took the stand in his own defense. Morales told jurors two men broke into the home, killed Holloway and kidnapped their daughter while he was high on PCP, which is also known an angel dust, and he could not help them because of the effects of the drug.

Prosecutors said it was Morales that hit Holloway at least eight times early on the morning of Dec. 1, 2019, then spent 37 hours cleaning up the scene and destroying evidence before leaving Holloway's body in the bathtub and fleeing.

Vanessa Morales has not been seen since.

In a news release on Wednesday, police also thanked the state's attorneys and their team of inspectors for securing a conviction of Morales.

They also said their investigation is not over.

"While the conviction of Jose Morales closes one part of this case, we continue to investigate the disappearance of Vanessa Morales," the release read.

Morales faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for July 8.