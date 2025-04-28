Ansonia police investigate street takeover in residential neighborhood

The Ansonia Police Department is investigating a street takeover that happened in a residential neighborhood.

The street takeover happened on Saturday, just before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wakelee Avenue and Franklin Street in Ansonia, according to police.

Police said they were responding to calls of fireworks and a possible street takeover and upon arrival the responding officer was met with a group of 50 to 100 people who were acting chaotic and violent.

“When he pulled up, the crowd immediately started to go towards him, one of the people in the street takeover jumped on the hood of the car, our officer started to back away,” Lt. Patrick Lynch said.

“The officers are already outnumbered, and then when they start to act the way they were on Saturday morning, when they start to become violent, it makes it a more dangerous situation for our officers,” said Lt. Lynch.

There are several videos of the incident circulating on social media, but police have asked that people not share those videos.

“We ask that you not share the videos that the groups themselves are posting because that’s what they crave, they want the recognition, they want the clicks, they want the likes,” Lt. Lynch said.