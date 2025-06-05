17-year-old arrested in connection to street takeover in Ansonia neighborhood

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a street takeover that happened in a residential neighborhood of Ansonia in April.

The street takeover happened just before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wakelee Avenue and Franklin Street on April 26.

Police said they were responding to calls of fireworks and a possible street takeover and upon arrival, the responding officer was met with a group of 50 to 100 people who were acting chaotic and violent.

The teen was initially arrested on May 15 on charges including first-degree riot, conspiracy to commit a riot and reckless endangerment.

On Wednesday, he was re-arrested on charges including reckless driving, racing, operating without a license and more. He was held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Several videos of the incident have circulated on social media, but police ask that people don't share those videos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-735-1885 or leave an anonymous tip here.