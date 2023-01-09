Ansonia Police Look for Missing 80-Year-Old Woman

Ansonia Police are looking for your help finding an 80-year-old woman who went missing Monday afternoon.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Adele Hanson, who was last seen in the area of East Street at about 2:30 p.m.

Hanson is 5-foot-3 and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has blue eyes and gray hair, and authorities believe she may be wearing glasses.

Police said she's believed to be driving a blue Chevy Malibu with CT registration 723LCG. Anyone with information about Hanson's whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 203-735-1885.