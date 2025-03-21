Ansonia police look for missing 2-year-old and her mother

Ansonia police are looking for help finding a missing 2-year-old girl and her mother.

The police department said 26-year-old Mariliz Cruz and her daughter Anastasia were reported missing when they didn't come home Thursday.

Cruz and her daughter were last seen on Tuesday in the Main and Maple Street area around 12:30 p.m.

The mother is 4-foot-9, has brown hair, hazel eyes and a family infinity tattoo on her right arm. Police said she was last seen wearing blue pants and a gray sweater, pushing a black stroller.

Anastasia is about 3-feet tall, and she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink top and pink sneakers, according to police.

Authorities said Cruz takes public transportation and doesn't drive. She and her daughter were headed to New Haven when they left Ansonia on Tuesday.

Police said it doesn't appear to be a custody issue, and the family is concerned they haven't returned home. There's no indication that either of them are in danger at this time.

Anyone with information about the mother and daughter's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 203-735-1885. Anonymous tips can also be left here.