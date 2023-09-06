Ansonia police officer shoots at dog that came toward him during call: PD

An Ansonia police officer that was responding to a call allegedly fired several shots at a dog that came towards him, police said.

The police department said a patrol officer was investigating a suspicious person in the area of Lester and High streets at noon on Tuesday.

The alleged suspicious person entered the yard of a nearby home and went around the back. When the officer followed him, he was confronted by a German shepherd that lived there, according to police.

When the officer tried to back away, the dog allegedly came towards him, causing the officer to stumble. He fired several shots at the dog, who wasn't hit, officers said.

According to authorities, the officer suffered minor injuries while trying to elude the dog. The suspicious man was found and he told officers he was just cutting through the yard to get to another location.

The incident is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.