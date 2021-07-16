Ansonia Police Seek Driver Who Hit Another Car & A Pedestrian Then Fled Scene

Ansonia police are looking to identify a driver involved in a crash that injured a pedestrian as well as several people in another vehicle Friday.

Police said the incident began just before 2 p.m. when a patrol officer tried to stop a silver Audi on North Main Street at Liberty Street. The Audi did not stop, according to police, and instead sped toward the intersection of North Main and Third streets in the wrong travel lane. The officer did not chase the car, according to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

At the intersection, the Audi hit another vehicle that was trying to turn left onto Third Street. The Audi then went onto the sidewalk and hit a pedestrian, a fire hydrant and a tree.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries to her head, arm and leg and is currently listed in stable condition, according to police. The driver of the other vehicle and an infant who was in the car were both taken to the hospital for evaluation. Two other people in that vehicle were treated on scene.

Police said the driver of the Audi and a passenger both fled the scene. The driver was described as a male wearing dark-colored shorts, no shirt and a baseball hat. The passenger was described as a male wearing a black shirt and pants. Both ran through the Daily Mart parking lot and were last seen near Fourth Street, police said.

Investigators said the Audi was not reported as stolen and detectives are working to identify the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or at the anonymous tip line which can be accessed here.