Ansonia Police to Give Update on Investigation Into Killing of 20-Year-Old Woman

Ansonia police are expected to give an update on an arrest tied to the death of a 20-year-old woman.

Police said 20-year-old Rosali Acquefreda, of Derby, was found with serious injuries after a report of a possible hit-and-run on Coe Lane and North Coe Lane Sunday afternoon. She died of her injuries, which police said were not consistent with a crash, at the hospital.

The State of Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide by multiple stab wounds.

Police said Wednesday that they have new information regarding an arrest in the case. More details are expected at a press conference Wednesday evening.

Family members said Acquefreda leaves behind a 3-year-old son.

Police said Monday they did not believe this was a random act.