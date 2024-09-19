Ansonia

Ansonia Public Schools closed Thursday after social media threats

Ansonia Public Schools are closed on Thursday out of an abundance of caution after unspecified threats.

A message on the school district’s website said the unspecified threats were posted to social media and, in consultation with the Ansonia Police Department, Ansonia Public Schools will be closed for the day.

The Ansonia Police Department and Ansonia Public Schools are investigating.

