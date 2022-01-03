Ansonia Schools Close for Week Due to COVID-19; Add Days to School Year

Ansonia Public Schools are closed for the rest of the week because of staffing issues due to COVID-19 and added the days to the end of the school year.

Supt. Joseph DiBacco said in a message to parents and families that schools opened Monday, after the winter break, with considerable staffing issues.

About 25 percent of the staff is out due to COVID-19 and several bus drivers were out as well, which resulted in canceling transportation.

“I have to make a very difficult decision to close schools through Friday, January 7, 2022 with a return on January 10th, 2022. As well, remote learning is not an option currently so these days will be added to the end of our school year making our tentative last day of school June 10, 2022,” he said in his message.



DiBacco said the past few days have “been extremely challenging and have drastically changed our ability to safely staff our buildings and get our students to and from school in a timely manner.”

The school department says individuals who are even mildly symptomatic with any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 should immediately isolate at home, test for COVID-19, and remain away from activities outside of the home until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours and other symptoms are significantly improved.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for at least five days, or longer if symptoms develop and persist.

A mask should continue to be worn for an additional five days at all times when around others.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals who are notified that they have had a close contact with an individual who has confirmed or suspected COVID-19 should immediately quarantine at home and test for the virus five days after their last exposure to the COVID-19 case, the message from the school department says.