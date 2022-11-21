Ansonia Smoke Shop Closes After Illegally Selling Cannabis Products to Customers

A smoke shop in Ansonia has been forced to close after allegedly selling illegal cannabis products in the store.

Police said they served a search warrant, with the state Department of Revenue Services, at Mo's Smoke Shop on Pershing Avenue Monday.

During the search, officers found several items containing cannabis. All of the products were seized and the store was found to be in violation of other state regulations, according to police.

Authorities said the store has been temporarily closed because of the violations.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 203-735-1885. You can also leave anonymous tips by clicking here.