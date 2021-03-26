Ansonia Students Sent Home After Reported Threat to Middle School

Ansonia students were sent home from school early on Friday after authorities received a report of a bomb threat to the middle school, police said.

According to Ansonia police, the FBI contacted them about a potential threat around 11:45 a.m. Pre-K students were sent home as a precaution, while all other students were already on a remote learning day.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Investigators and bomb sniffing dogs checked the school and found nothing suspicious.

According to police, the reported threat stemmed from an ongoing neighbor dispute. One neighbor told police that another neighbor threated to blow up a house and the middle school during a verbal argument. The accused neighbor denied making any threats and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

No one was arrested and police found no evidence that supported the initial claim, investigators said.