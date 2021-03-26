Ansonia

Ansonia Students Sent Home After Reported Threat to Middle School

ansonia police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Ansonia students were sent home from school early on Friday after authorities received a report of a bomb threat to the middle school, police said.

According to Ansonia police, the FBI contacted them about a potential threat around 11:45 a.m. Pre-K students were sent home as a precaution, while all other students were already on a remote learning day.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Investigators and bomb sniffing dogs checked the school and found nothing suspicious.

Local

Education 34 mins ago

State Announces ‘Historic' $210M Investment to Support Child Care Programs

coronavirus pandemic 39 mins ago

DPH Partners With Access Health to Increase Vaccine Accessibility in Connecticut

According to police, the reported threat stemmed from an ongoing neighbor dispute. One neighbor told police that another neighbor threated to blow up a house and the middle school during a verbal argument. The accused neighbor denied making any threats and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

No one was arrested and police found no evidence that supported the initial claim, investigators said.

This article tagged under:

Ansoniaansonia public schools
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us