Ansonia thrift store helps support domestic violence victims

It’s shopping with a purpose. For about 40 years, the items on the racks at My Sister's Place in Ansonia have helped domestic violence victims.

“When you come here, you are making a difference in someone’s life,” store manager Nancy Cahoon said.

The thrift store is a sister program of The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services. Through the partnership, victims of domestic violence can receive vouchers to shop in the store.

“When a family leaves their house, it could be just a bag, it could be really nothing,” The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services Development Coordinate Melissa Simoni said.

The thrift store also donates a portion of its proceeds to The Umbrella Center to help fund its free resources that are served in 19 towns and cities in Connecticut.

“We offer emergency safe houses, court base advocacy, counseling,” Simoni said.

Last fiscal year, the thrift store donated about $200,000 to the center.

“Which is incredible since we rely heavily on donations as well as federal and local funding,” Simoni said.

In addition to the items on the floor, the store also has a Poshmark and eBay account to make their reach even further.

“We just sent out some packages to California today and Texas and Louisiana, we wouldn’t have that reach just here in the valley,” Cahoon said.

The store’s mission has never been more important with Domestic Violence Awareness month approaching and just yesterday, a murder-suicide happened minutes away from the store.

Police say a man killed his ex-wife and then turned the gun on himself, all while their kids were home.

“It’s very sad it happened in our community here. It’s really another wake-up call that it still happens,” Simoni said.

Simoni said signs of domestic violence can vary, including a person becoming isolated or not showing up.

If you are someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, CT Safe Connect offers a 24/7 hotline where you can call, text or email.

At My Sister’s Place, people can donate or buy items in support Tuesday through Saturday from 10a.m. to 4 p.m.