Ansonia

Ansonia woman was stabbed by neighbor: police

ansonia police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

Ansonia police have arrested a man who is accused of stabbing his neighbor.

Police said officers responded to the 300 block of Main Street at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday and found a woman who had been stabbed.

She was taken to the hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Police said they spoke with the suspect, a 50-year-old Ansonia man, by phone and he agreed to turn himself in. He was charged with criminal attempt at murder, assault in the second degree and threatening in the second degree.

He is being held on a $750,000.00 bond and will be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on Thursday.

