Antelope Escapes From Zoo in Western Mass., Still on the Loose

People have been urged to drive carefully in the area and not to approach the animal

An antelope escaped from a zoo last week in Ludlow, Massachusetts, and animal control in the community has asked the public to keep their eyes out for the large mammal.

The Eland Antelope escaped from the Lupa Zoo last week, according to Ludlow Animal Control, which said that she was last seen in Wilbraham near the Red Bridge.

Animal control officers noted that she is non-aggressive and an herbivore.

Still, the public was warned not to approach the antelope, because she would likely run away. She also can kick if she is approached from behind and startled.

The public has been urged to call police if they spot her.

