Anthony Jacks Restaurant in Southington Closes After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee at Anthony Jacks Wood Fired Grill in Southington has tested positive for COVID-19 and the restaurant said it is closed for a few days.

Restaurant officials said they learned yesterday that one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19. The team member who tested positive did not have direct contact with the public, they added.

Health care systems across the state are preparing to treat a growing number of COVID-19 infections.

According to restaurant officials, they made the decision to shut down the restaurant for a few days to allow staff time to get tested and to thoroughly clean the restaurant.

There's no word on what specific day the restaurant plans to reopen.