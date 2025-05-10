Antique flea market in Bridgeport to close next month

A large antique flea market in Bridgeport, Connecticut, announced that they're closing at the end of June.

Mongers Market, which is located in an old warehouse on Railroad Avenue, said their last day in business will be June 29.

The flea market has been open since 2018 after undergoing a years-long renovation.

"COVID threw us a curveball, but we reopened and gained even more traction. Everyone wanted to revamp the homes they were spending so much time in, and our Mongers provided unique and cool pieces to do just that," owner John Hiden said on Facebook.

Hiden went on to say that the flea market has seen its fair share of parking issues. That, along with the cost that comes with physical upkeep of an old building, has contributed to their decision to close.

"Even though Mongers Market has seen months of record-setting crowds, the business model as I dreamed of can no longer continue," Hiden said.

"At 62, the time has come for me to step back from the business and spend more time with family," Hiden continued. "My hope is someone with lots of energy and time, steps up with their own dream and vision for a multi-dealer, 5-7 days a week market."

The flea market features different Mongers that sell vintage, industrial salvage and antique items.

They're only open on Sundays. Click here for more information.