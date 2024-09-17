Anyone 17 & under will soon need a chaperone at Lake Compounce

Lake Compounce will soon enact a new policy requiring anyone who is 17 years old or younger to be under the supervision of a chaperone who is at least 21 years old.

The new policy begins on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Guests who are 17 or younger will not be allowed into the park without a chaperone who is at least 21 years old.

The adult who is with children and teens will need to have a valid ID to enter the park and must accompany their party throughout their park visit.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The chaperone will be allowed to escort no more than four guests who are 17 or under per day.

Lake Compounce said that parks across the U.S. have seen an increase in unruly behavior from younger park-goers over the past several summer seasons and the new policy is intended to combat this behavior and to provide “a safe, enjoyable, family-friendly environment” for guests.

“These changes will allow Lake Compounce to continue to provide a positive environment where all park-goers can come to enjoy a day of uninterrupted entertainment. The safety of our park guests and our Team Members remains our top priority,” the Lake Compounce website says.

The policy will apply to all Lake Compounce single-day ticket holders and season pass holders.

The chaperone policy will also apply to all group events. If you bought tickets through the group sales department and have questions, you should contact that department.

All groups with children 17 years and younger must provide one chaperone for every 10 minors.