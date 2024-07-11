Apartment building planned for site of church collapse in New London

Nearly six months after the collapse of a historic church in New London, we’re learning what might rise to replace it.

An organization is looking to put up a building with apartments and spots for stores.

After the collapse of the Engaging Heaven Church in New London in January, people watched the demolition and wondered what would happen to the site where the church had stood since 1810.

“That was a focal point of the area for hundreds of years. And it's gone now. And it would be a shame to see something not productive or not community-oriented not come out of it,” said Norman Gillette of Norwich.

Now, the New London mayor said, Eastern Connecticut Housing Opportunities is buying the property from the church.

He said the nonprofit has plans for a three-to-four-story building with space for businesses on the ground floor and the upper stories will be mixed-income housing.

“It's really a perfect development for the times right now in New London for the need for housing. And I think it really respects that site and the history of that site,” said Mayor Michael Passero, D–New London.

The city demolished the church and a lien of about a quarter million dollars was put on the property.

Under a proposed agreement, the developer would be able to pay it off within two years.

“The value for the city is that project, first of all, we're being promised that site will be cleaned up by next fall, this coming fall. And the project will move forward quickly,” said Passero.

It will add potentially 40 to 50 apartments in an area where many say there is a need for more housing.

“I think the whole area needs to be revitalized and it's a good way to revitalize areas,” said Gillette.

The agreement about paying off the demolition costs is up for a vote by the city council on Monday.

We reached out to the nonprofit for comment but have not yet heard back.