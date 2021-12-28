Apartment Complex Displaced After Fire on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

An entire apartment complex in Hartford is without a home after a fire on the city's South End Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responded to the apartment complex that housed 12 families at 913-915 Wethersfield Ave. Responding crews saw fire in the basement with extension to the first floor.

Approximately three units were affected but because of compromised electrical systems, the entire building is currently displaced.

The city's Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to help the families that are being relocated.

No injuries were reported. The fire is under control and being investigated by the Fire Marshal's office.