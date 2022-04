A fire at an apartment complex in Hartford is under investigation on Sunday.

Fire crews are at the scene on Asylum Avenue, but authorities said the fire has been put out.

Part of the building appears to be burned and some windows look like they are broken.

According to authorities, some residents were displaced, but the exact number is unknown at this time.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.