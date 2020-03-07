Apartment Extensively Damaged by Fire in Stamford’s South End

One apartment in Stamford's south end has extensive damage after a fire on Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received a 911 call around 7:10 a.m. with someone reporting a home was filling with smoke. The caller then screamed that their house was on fire, authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the apartment on Ludlow Street within five minutes and said they found smoke visible from the side and roof of the apartment building.

The occupant of the apartment with the fire was able to exit the building on her own before firefighters arrived and was evaluated by Stamford EMS, fire officials said.

Police alerted the occupants of the adjoining apartment and helped them evacuate, authorities added.

When fire crews entered the second floor apartment, they said they found heavy smoke and fire.

Crews worked to contain the fire and said the fire was brought under control in approximately 18 minutes after the first crew arrived.

There was extensive fire damage to the first floor of the apartment and some smoke damage on the second floor, according to fire officials.

The Stamford Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.