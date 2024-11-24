Apartment fire displaces several people in Hartford

Several people people are displaced after an apartment fire in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to a four-story multi-unit apartment building on Gillette Street around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a fire.

Once crews arrived, they said they found a working fire on the second floor. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the apartment of origin. It's unclear if any additional apartments were damaged.

Four adults and two children are reportedly now displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting that family.

No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's office.