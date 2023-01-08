Apartment Fire in Norwich Under Investigation

An apartment fire that happened in Norwich last week is under investigation.

Dispatchers received a 911 call on Wednesday around 8 p.m. about a fire at an apartment on Norwich Avenue.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the windows of the first floor apartment.

Due to the magnitude and growth of the fire, authorities said six additional fire departments were called in to help.

Investigators have not release details about the extent of any damage.

The Norwich Fire Marshal's Office conducted the origin and cause investigation with help from the Norwich Police Department Fire Investigation Unit and an Accelerant Detection K9 Team from the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Unit.

The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Szuba #1058 at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3571 or by email at jszuba@cityofnorwich.org. Callers can also use the department's anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 ext. 4.