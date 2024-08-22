East Hartford

Police investigating apparent murder-suicide of husband and wife in East Hartford

East Hartford police said they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

Officers responded to Hilltop Farms Road on Wednesday night and they are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide between a husband and wife, according to police.

A firearm was recovered.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the area and the investigation is active.

No additional information was immediately available.

