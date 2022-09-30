Southington

Apple Harvest Festival Officials Keeping Close Eye on Rain From Hurricane Ian

By Jeremy Chen

As the storms from Hurricane Ian continue to make their way north, how will local events be impacted?

Officials at the Apple Harvest Festival in Southington are taking a wait-and-see approach on changing plans.

Cloud cover was present over the town with skies likely greying even more Saturday. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring potential rain to Connecticut.

Festival officials are aware of the forecast, and hoping for the best.

“Tomorrow is looking not so good, so we’ll see how it goes. We’ll make a decision tomorrow early morning, and we’ll see where it goes from there," festival coordinator David Lapreay said.

Lapreay said they do have a contingency plan for their fireworks show.

“We do have a rain day. Fireworks are tomorrow night, so we do have a rain day for that which is next Saturday night. We don’t want to lose that. That’s a big attraction,” he said.

Some visitors were not too worried about possible showers.

“It wouldn’t be our first Apple Harvest with rain I think, and it still goes on and people are still out and happy about it,” Tiana Perez, who lives in Bristol, said.

The festival will go on through this Sunday and start back up again next weekend.

