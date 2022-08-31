Application Period for Conn. Energy Assistance Program Begins Sept. 1

The application period for this winter's Connecticut Energy Assistance Program is beginning on September 1.

Governor Ned Lamont says the program helps residents in the state, which includes both homeowners and renters, with the costs associated with heating their homes.

According to officials, basic benefits toward heating bills are around $400 for the season, but can be significantly higher depending on the household's income and the number of family members.

These benefits are available for households with incomes up to 60 percent of the state median income, which is $76,400 for a family of four.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

State officials said the benefits are usually paid directly to the utility company or fuel supplier. Households that use deliverable fuels for heat may be eligible for multiple free tank fills.

“Here in Connecticut, we have many available services to protect vulnerable households from the cold each year, including safeguarding those who have fallen behind on their utility heating bills to avoid the risk of a shutoff. I urge residents who may need assistance to consider applying for this program to get them through the winter months," Lamont said in a statement.

In order to apply you can go online here, you can call the office of your local community action agency and request assistance, you can go in person to the office of the local community action agency and schedule an in-person appointment or you can download and complete the CEAP application and mail it in with the required documents to your local community action agency.

Applications must be received by May 31, 2023. Additional information can be found here.