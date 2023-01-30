Approximately 100,000 Hens Killed in Fire at Hillandale Farms in Bozrah: DoAg

Approximately 100,000 hens have died after a large fire at an egg farm in Bozrah over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road on Saturday.

When they arrived, fire crews found a 50 foot by 600 foot operating chicken coop on fire.

Crews from 16 surrounding departments including Colchester, East Haddam, Salem, Gardner Lake, Lebanon, Franklin, Yantic and Sterling, Taftville, Montville, Oakdale and Lisbon and more than 100 firefighters total responded to the scene.

In a video posted by Norwich Fire Department, there appears to be extensive damage to the chicken coop. Authorities have not released details about the damage.

The Dept. of Agriculture said approximately 100,000 egg laying hens died in the fire.

According to the DoAg, the anticipated impact on egg prices from this incident is minimal to none at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. All employees are safe and no injuries were reported.