Aqua Turf Club Shutting Down Until March

The Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville is shutting down until March as the winter season approaches.

They said the temporary shutdown will be similar to their closure in mid-March amid COVID-19 restrictions and precautions.

All future 2020 weddings and standard bookings have been postponed and, in some cases, canceled, they said.

Aqua Turf Club said they anticipate reopening in early March, assuming they will be allowed to do so.

"This announcement does not imply we are closing our doors. We will remain open for tours, phone calls, and emails for those wishing to communicate with us or who are interested in hosting a future event, as well as working on various projects to the facility," they said in a statement on Facebook.

The Aqua Turf Club said they have some 2021 dates still available and they are currently booking through 2023.