Archdiocese of Hartford Cancels Masses Through April Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Archdiocese of Hartford is canceling all public masses through the month of April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masses were canceled through April 3 and the announcement about the extension was released on Tuesday.

“In light of continued uncertainty regarding the extent and duration of the coronavirus in the state of Connecticut and throughout the Archdiocese of Hartford, the cancellation of public Masses and liturgies in the churches of the Archdiocese (the counties of Hartford, Litchfield, and New Haven) that was originally mandated through April 3, 2020, will now extend through April 30, 2020. This includes the liturgies of Holy Week and Easter,” the statement says.

Priests have been celebrating a daily Mass alone with no congregation and that will be continuing,

The Archdiocese said it will continue to follow the decisions state’s decision on schools, which currently remain closed.

“Please know that any and all decisions made by the Archdiocese regarding closures and cancellations are based on the current understanding of the severity of the situation surrounding the pandemic at any given point and may be altered (modified, extended, or revoked) when deemed necessary,” the statement from the archdiocese says.