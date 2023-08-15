Area of Kent evacuated while crews worked to contain propane leak

A part of Kent was evacuated Tuesday evening while crews worked to contain a propane leak.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to a call from the Kent Fire Department regarding a propane delivery truck on Kent Green Boulevard with a leak in one of its lines.

The fire department evacuated the area within a 330-foot radius of the truck, and a controlled depressurization of the plumbing on the truck took place while combustible gas monitoring occurred, according to officials.

A total of 15 to 20 gallons of propane were off-gassed and the truck was safely returned to the propane company.

DEEP said the area was secured about three hours after the initial report. The evacuation was lifted at about 6:30 p.m.

Several nearby fire departments responded to the scene and no injures were reported.