Argument at New Haven store leads to deadly stabbing: police

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

An argument at a store in New Haven early Saturday morning led to a stabbing that left one man dead.

St. Raphael's Hospital contacted New Haven Police around 1 a.m. about a man who had walked in with what was believed to be a gunshot wound.

According to police, it was later determined that 47-year-old Travis James, of New Haven, had been stabbed, not shot.

James was unresponsive and was in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

Investigators believe James had been in an argument at Sam's Mart on Whalley Avenue when he got into an argument with someone.

The argument escalated and James was reportedly stabbed. Someone then dropped James off at the hospital.

Detectives have processed scenes at both the hospital and Sam's Mart.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.

