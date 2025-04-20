New Haven

Argument leads to stabbing in New Haven

An argument led to a person getting stabbed in New Haven early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to Ellsworth Avenue and Elm Street around 1:45 a.m.

Once there, police said they found a 27-year-old West Haven resident being treated.

The person was later transported to the hospital where their injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Investigators said officers were able to locate the suspect, identified as a 66-year-old New Haven man, in an apartment nearby.

The West Haven resident who was stabbed and the New Haven man reportedly know each other and police said the stabbing happened after an argument between the two.

The New Haven man has been arrested and is being charged with assault, breach of peace and interfering with an officer. He was taken into custody and is being held on a $76,000 bond.

