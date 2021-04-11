New London

Armed Carjacking Under Investigation in New London

An armed carjacking is under investigation in New London on Sunday.

Police said a woman reported that she was driving her vehicle, described as a silver 2018 Infinity Q60 with a CT license plate of 4AFSE4, on Bank Street shortly before 1 a.m. when she was hit from behind by another vehicle at the intersection of Bank and Summer streets.

According to investigators, the woman said as she got out of the vehicle to check for damage, a second person in the other vehicle got out with a gun, pointed at her and stole her vehicle.

The investigation remains active at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact New London Police Department at (860) 447-5269 ext. 0.

